The Best Naturally Sweet Swap For Sugar In Homemade BBQ Sauce

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When foodies are skipping the store-bought barbecue sauce and making their own, brown sugar is customarily part of the ingredients lineup. But as it happens, some of the best (and most healthful) sweeteners for cooking aren't sugar. If you're whipping up a batch of BBQ sauce but cutting back on sugar, one quick ingredient swap can get the job done, and chances are you might have this staple in your pantry already: It's time to bust out the honey.

Why might home cooks want to opt for an unrefined sweetener in their sugar-free BBQ sauce? Highly processed white sugar is made by extracting the molasses from natural raw sugar (refining); brown sugar, then, is made by adding molasses to the refined white sugar. Honey is still a source of natural sugars, but it skips the processing — and "honey barbecue" is a classic wing sauce for a reason.

Although there are many regional variations, most versions of barbecue sauce are tomato-based condiments that traditionally get loaded up with some combination of brown sugar, vinegar, and seasonings such as Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, salt, or hot sauce. BBQ is all about the interplay of sweet and savory elements, and the resulting sauce is sweet, tangy, spicy, smoky, and above all, balanced. Enter: earthy, nutty, sweet honey, which makes a natural complement to the flavor profile of smoky BBQ — as well as to the savory meats to which the condiment is often applied. Texturally, honey's sticky-luscious consistency is naturally conducive to stirring into rich, clinging BBQ sauce.