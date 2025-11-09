10 Unexpected Ways To Use Honey In The Kitchen

If you're used to only buying liquid honey and pouring it over your oatmeal, you're in for a treat when you find out about creamed honey. While creamed honey is not a new invention by any means, it's not something that everybody knows about. It has a thicker, creamier consistency than liquid honey, and its color is usually a pale, opaque yellow. Unlike the name might suggest, creamed honey doesn't contain any dairy; it's made purely from honey. It's still great for those following a non-dairy diet, especially since it boasts a butter-like consistency. It makes for a velvety spread that is delectable on toast, pancakes, or waffles.

The easiest thing would be to buy already-creamed honey, but you can also cream honey at home yourself. There are different ways to cream honey, and you can even make it with hardened, crystallized honey. You'll also need liquid honey — in addition to the crystallized honey — and then you mix and whip or blend them together in a blender or stand mixer. It can take some time to really get everything creamy, so be patient and let it mix for about 20 minutes or so.

You can also do something called "seeding honey," which has a similar concept to sourdough. Mix creamed honey into liquid honey, then let it sit for 10 days. The creamed honey "starter" will eventually transform the rest of the honey into creamed honey.