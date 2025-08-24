Boost Your Homemade Apple Butter With One Natural And Sweet Addition

Despite its name, apple butter has no butter whatsoever. Instead, apples are stewed with spices, sugar, and cider into an ultra-concentrated form of apple sauce. The reduction is smooth and silky like butter with a deep brown, caramelized hue and epitomizes the taste of fall. While brown or white sugar are common ingredients in apple butter, honey is the natural and sweet addition that'll boost your homemade butter.

Honey isn't just sweeter than sugar, but it's also much more complex, with tasting notes that range from floral to fruity. Furthermore, it's an ingredient that can enhance the flavor of fruit, like we do in this simple fruit salad with honey-lime dressing. The tasting notes in your honey brand of choice will bring more depth of flavor to apple butter while also sweetening it. As a liquid ingredient, honey will easily disperse throughout the stewed apples as you blend them. You can use honey as the sole sweetener in your apple butter.

Honey is sweeter than sugar, so you can start with three-quarters of a cup of honey for every two pounds of apples. Another idea is to use honey and brown sugar in equal amounts like we do in our recipe for honey apple butter. The floral fruitiness of the honey will compliment the deep caramelized richness of the brown sugar for an especially complex sweetness to pair with the baking spices and the ideal kind of apples.