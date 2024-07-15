Simple Fruit Salad With Honey-Lime Dressing Recipe

Yes, there are many fruit options that can be added to the salad. You can include other berries like raspberries and blackberries, especially if it's summertime and stores are overflowing with in-season berries. Cherries are delicious in this salad but it does involve pitting them first.

Peaches and nectarines are a nice addition. When selecting these fruits make sure they yield slightly when you squeeze them so they will be juicy and sweet inside. If they are hard when you buy them, leave them on the counter for a few days until they soften up.

Melons like cantaloupe and honeydew are great in this salad either chopped or scooped with a melon baller tool. Much like the peaches and nectarines, make sure the fruit slightly gives when squeezed so it is at the peak of ripeness. Watermelon will add a refreshing and hydrating element. It's best to use seedless so it's easy to eat. For a tropical feel, chopped pineapple will add a tangy flavor and lots of juicy sweetness.

There are a couple of fruits that won't work well in this salad. It's best to avoid fruits like apples, pears, and bananas as they will oxidize quickly and look unappealing in the salad.