5 Best Herbs To Take Your Fruit Salad To The Next Level

Summer produce is a glorious time, bringing with it an abundance of delicious ripened fruit perfect for making a flavorful, fresh fruit salad. You can take your fruit salads to the next level this summer by including a few key herbs in the mix. Herbs might not be the first ingredients that come to mind when thinking of a fruit salad, but when paired correctly, they can give your salads a whole new depth of flavor.

Different types of herbs pair with different fruits and can highlight the unique flavors of the fruits you're using, not to mention that herbs can give your fruit salads a sophisticated look and taste. The reason herbs work so well is that they create balance among your fruit salad's flavors. Herbs tend to have an earthy, sometimes bitter quality to them.

When combined with sweet or sour fruits, this earthiness helps to tame some of the intense flavors of the fruit and brings out different tasting notes you might not expect. Herbs like basil and mint can give your salads a refreshing quality, whereas a zestier herb like cilantro gives your dish a savory flair.