Why You Should Be Using More Apple Butter, According To Tieghan Gerard - Exclusive

You can add anything to butter these days, but apple butter is a staple ingredient that should definitely be taking up some space in your pantry — at least, according to Half-Baked Harvest founder Tieghan Gerard. The condiment can be identified as a preserve or a highly concentrated form of apple sauce. It's seasoned with fall spices, such as allspice, nutmeg, or cinnamon, and is commonly used as a fat substitute, such as in vegan recipes.

Of course, you don't have to have a dietary reason for using more of it. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table to discuss her new Home Chef partnership, Gerard told us why she recommends finding more ways to incorporate apple butter into your recipes — starting with it adding a sweet, warming taste to your favorite dishes. "Apple butter is definitely normally on the sweeter side," the food blogger said. Especially if you are opting for store-bought apple butter — which Gerard claims she is "not opposed" to doing — you may find it very sweet and best saved for baking. However, Gerard explained that homemade apple butter can also be used in a variety of ways outside of your favorite sweet treats.