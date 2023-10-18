Why You Should Be Using More Apple Butter, According To Tieghan Gerard - Exclusive
You can add anything to butter these days, but apple butter is a staple ingredient that should definitely be taking up some space in your pantry — at least, according to Half-Baked Harvest founder Tieghan Gerard. The condiment can be identified as a preserve or a highly concentrated form of apple sauce. It's seasoned with fall spices, such as allspice, nutmeg, or cinnamon, and is commonly used as a fat substitute, such as in vegan recipes.
Of course, you don't have to have a dietary reason for using more of it. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table to discuss her new Home Chef partnership, Gerard told us why she recommends finding more ways to incorporate apple butter into your recipes — starting with it adding a sweet, warming taste to your favorite dishes. "Apple butter is definitely normally on the sweeter side," the food blogger said. Especially if you are opting for store-bought apple butter — which Gerard claims she is "not opposed" to doing — you may find it very sweet and best saved for baking. However, Gerard explained that homemade apple butter can also be used in a variety of ways outside of your favorite sweet treats.
Add apple butter to dressing and savory accompaniments
Tieghan Gerard loves to use apple butter in baking, but she's also a fan of pairing it with dishes not commonly associated with dessert, such as salads. She told Tasting Table, "A tablespoon in a sauce or a dressing can really add this warm fall flavor to so many dishes, and people are like, 'I don't know what that is,' but I really like that."
In conjunction with a dressing for a delicious fall salad, the ingredient could be a tasty addition to a charcuterie board. Imagine a soft brie cheese paired with a sweet apple butter — pure magic. If you decide to go the store-bought route for apple butter, Gerard recommends snagging some fig preserves too; both can be used in a salad dressing or snack board to provide that cozy fall flavoring you need ASAP.
If, on the other hand, you're making your own apple butter, feel free to play around with the kinds of apples you use to adjust the sweetness to your liking. If extra-sweet is your goal, you could even indulge in our honey apple butter recipe, which is similar to the traditional but with a honeyed twist.