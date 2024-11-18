We Tried (And Ranked) Every Kinder's Seasoning At Costco

If you've never experienced the pleasure of having one seasoning brand that satisfies all your flavor needs, turn to Kinder's Seasonings. Available at Costco, the brand boasts over 20 seasoning blends well-suited to whatever you may be preparing for your next soirée; in fact, the company's website even has a page of recipes utilizing its seasonings, in case you're at a loss of what to prepare.

Advertisement

As a flavor fanatic, I was more than excited to try and rank the 13 seasoning selections the company sent me. Though all of them were at least good, a few blew me away with the punch they packed. I even found myself impressed by the company's simplest seasonings. To test the products, I sprinkled a generous amount of each seasoning on a small piece of chicken and a small piece of potato before oven-roasting them. Fair warning: I'm about to toss out my whole cabinet of seasonings to make room for these Kinder's bottles, because I honestly haven't had any better blends.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.