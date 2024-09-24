For The Best Steak Sandwich, Keep The Seasoning Simple

A far cry from cold cuts or tuna salad, a steak sandwich is in the upper echelons of handheld meals. Even the most affordable cut of steak makes a memorable sandwich once transformed from a raw slab to a succulent filet. But if you're wondering how to ensure your steak shines in a sandwich, we've consulted an expert who knows how to enhance its natural flavor.

Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, Texas, relies on her expertise as a grill master and soul-food chef to deliver a top-notch and often unique sandwich menu. When we asked her how to season beef for a steak sandwich, Wallace's advice was to keep it simple, saying, "Most often, I am a purest when it comes to seasoning beef for steak sandwiches. I like to use SPG ... salt, pepper and garlic. I think it allows the beef flavor to sing with just those seasonings."

For this easy-to-remember seasoning you don't want to skimp on quantity or quality; coat both sides of your steak in coarse sea salt, cracked peppercorns, and garlic powder. While freshly minced garlic will work best in a marinade, garlic powder is a better option for a dry rub because it will disperse and integrate more easily into the steak. Another pro tip is to bring your steak to room temperature as it absorbs the seasoning before you grill or sear it.