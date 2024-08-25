A Few Sprinkles Of This Seasoning Will Take Your Pork Chops To The Next Level
Pork chops are relatively affordable compared to other meats, and are quite versatile to use with an array of seasonings for quick dinner recipes. For those reasons, the cut might regularly make it to your dinner table. You can use basically any spice or seasoning mix in your cabinet to enhance the pork chops flavor, but if you're bored of your usual options, sprinkle on some of that ranch seasoning you might usually reserve for making dips and salad dressing.
Both pork chops and ranch seasoning play a part in everyday American cuisine, so it makes sense to combine two ingredients you likely already use. Pork chops basically take on any flavor they're introduced to, and ranch seasoning offers a combination of herby and savory flavors thanks to spices like garlic powder and dried herbs including chives and parsley. To give it a try, use a store-bought packet of ranch seasoning or make Tasting Table's homemade ranch powder and season the pork chops with it.
Different ways to add ranch seasoning to pork chops
Like you might guess, there's more than one way to add ranch seasoning to amp up your next batch of pork chops. The first technique is to combine the ranch seasoning with some salt and black pepper (if those additions aren't already in the mixture), pat the pork chops dry, generously rub each side of the meat, then cook according to recipe. Use a packet of ranch seasoning for every six chops. Or if you like to marinate your pork chops to induce more flavor, sprinkle in some of the ranch seasoning into your go-to mixture. You can also lean in and replace the seasoning with ranch dressing to marinate your chops and give them even more of the herby flavor.
You can cook the pork chops in any way with the ranch seasoning. If the air fryer on your counter is your preference to whip up a weeknight dinner, add ranch seasoning to the marinade in our air fryer pork chops recipe. To use your conventional oven, try our easy pork chop recipe and replace the spices in the recipe with a packet of ranch seasoning or your homemade blend to give it next-level flavor. Turn either option into a complete meal with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad to compliment the ranch-flavored pork chops.