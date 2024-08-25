A Few Sprinkles Of This Seasoning Will Take Your Pork Chops To The Next Level

Like you might guess, there's more than one way to add ranch seasoning to amp up your next batch of pork chops. The first technique is to combine the ranch seasoning with some salt and black pepper (if those additions aren't already in the mixture), pat the pork chops dry, generously rub each side of the meat, then cook according to recipe. Use a packet of ranch seasoning for every six chops. Or if you like to marinate your pork chops to induce more flavor, sprinkle in some of the ranch seasoning into your go-to mixture. You can also lean in and replace the seasoning with ranch dressing to marinate your chops and give them even more of the herby flavor.

You can cook the pork chops in any way with the ranch seasoning. If the air fryer on your counter is your preference to whip up a weeknight dinner, add ranch seasoning to the marinade in our air fryer pork chops recipe. To use your conventional oven, try our easy pork chop recipe and replace the spices in the recipe with a packet of ranch seasoning or your homemade blend to give it next-level flavor. Turn either option into a complete meal with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad to compliment the ranch-flavored pork chops.