12 Unexpected Seasonings To Upgrade Your Taco Night

If the word "perfect" had a picture of a taco next to it in the dictionary, everyone would understand why. Simple, savory, and infinitely customizable, they have an entire day of the week dedicated to them for a reason. Any night is a perfect one for tacos, though. Beyond budget-friendly and stomach-filling, they only require a few ingredients, are easy to make, can feed the whole family, and most importantly, are delicious.

That's likely how taco night became an American tradition. It's an opportunity to experiment with new flavors without spending lots of money and hours in the kitchen. Taco seasoning, while classic, is only one of many ways to upgrade your taco night. With the help of Anthony Evan, food and beverage specialist of Culinary Club and owner of Veggie Fam in Los Angeles, we put together a list of unexpected taco seasonings sure to elevate your favorite night of the week. We're here to inspire you to give the go-to a rest and step into the culinary unknown.