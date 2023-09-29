Jamaican Beef And Mango Tacos Recipe

Aren't tacos great? Who doesn't enjoy a taco? With so many different fillings and flavors, there's bound to be a taco for everyone. This taco recipe, developed by recipe developer Jennine Rye uses Jamaican-inspired flavors to make a jerk beef and mango filling.

Jerk is a popular Caribbean seasoning, offering complex, earthy, sweet, and smoky flavors. In this recipe, it is used in the form of a dry rub to coat sirloin steak, which is deliciously meaty and flavorful enough to carry the bold taste of jerk. The strong earthy spicy flavors of the jerk seasoning pair wonderfully with the bright, fruity, and zesty freshness of the mango salsa, making this a particularly vibrant dish for those who enjoy bold and spicy flavors.

As tacos are great for sharing as a sociable meal with friends and family, this dish is ideal if you're planning on hosting a get-together, be it an informal finger food affair, while watching a football game together, or for a gathering around the dining table. The dish can be enjoyed as a meal on its own, or combined with a side. A salad is a nice light accompaniment to these tacos, or for something a little more substantial, why not serve it with sweet potato wedges?