Roasted Cauliflower Florets Are Your Secret For Delicious Veggie Tacos

Roasting veggies is a great method for optimizing their flavors and textures by caramelizing their natural sugars, crisping their exteriors, and adding a toasty, charred finish. Cauliflower is a prime example of the transformative effects of roasting. While it's mild and soft when steamed or boiled, roasted cauliflower develops a rich, nutty flavor profile and florets that are crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. They're delicious as a simple side dish, but roasted cauliflower florets will also make the most delicious veggie tacos.

Often used as faux chicken wings, cauliflower has a firm, meaty chew that makes it a star taco filling. Plus, roasting cauliflower gives you the opportunity to impart more flavor, using herbs, spices, and aromatics. An oily coating is a vehicle to incorporate smoky taco seasoning with common Mexican spices like chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic granules, and smoky paprika. You could even use a store-bought packet of taco seasoning if you'd rather not make a mix from scratch.

Roasted cauliflower tends to be firmer and more flavorful than wet cooking methods like boiling and steaming, which is beneficial when you're using them as a hefty taco filling because they won't disintegrate when doused with sauce, topped with garnishes, and rolled inside a hot tortilla.