Sticky Garlic Cauliflower Wings Recipe

You can adjust the level of spice to your preference by increasing or decreasing the amount of cayenne pepper or chili paste. You can also try using different types of chili paste for varied heat levels and flavors, such as sriracha or gochujang. Experiment by adding other seasonings to the chickpea flour mixture for extra flavor. Consider spices like smoked paprikaor onion powder, or dried herbs such as thyme or oregano.

Instead of using panko breadcrumbs, you can try different coatings for the cauliflower wings. Crushed cornflakes, crushed tortilla chips, or finely chopped nuts (such as almonds or cashews) would provide a different texture and flavor profile. Experiment with different glazes and sauces for coating the cauliflower wings. In addition to the soy sauce, honey, garlic, chili paste, sesame oil, and rice vinegar mixture, you can toss in some buffalo sauce or even barbecue sauce. If you're short on time, you can pick up a pre-made teriyaki sauce instead of making your own.

These cauliflower wings are suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences and by swapping honey for maple syrup and using dairy-free milk, they can easily be made vegan without sacrificing the sticky sweetness that makes them so irresistible. To make them gluten-free, you can buy gluten-free panko, or make your own breadcrumbs from gluten-free bread.