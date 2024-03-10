Sticky Garlic Cauliflower Wings Recipe
This innovative twist on classic wings offers a flavorful and satisfying alternative, and is perfect for those seeking a meat-free option that doesn't compromise on taste. These cauliflower wings offer a crispy exterior and tender interior, all while packed with an irresistible combination of sweet, salty, savory, and spicy flavors. The sweetness from the honey, the umami from the soy sauce, the heat from the chili paste, and the aromatic notes from the garlic create a thick and sticky sauce that coats the cauliflower wings beautifully.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables and this has to be one of my favorite ways to eat it. This recipe is perfect for parties, game day, or even dinner, served as a vegetable side." Keep reading to learn how to make these easy and flavorful wings that even chicken fans will love. They're great alone or paired with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Gather the ingredients for sticky garlic cauliflower wings
To make this recipe, you'll need some cauliflower, garlic, and scallions from the produce department. "Look for a small head of cauliflower or if you are feeding a crowd, go for a larger one, keeping in mind that you may need to double the batter and panko when dredging," Hahn explains.
To create the batter and breading, pick up some chickpea flour, panko breadcrumbs, and milk, and check your spice cabinet for garlic powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. "Chickpea flour is my favorite flour to provide a crispy crust, but any other type of flour will work if you'd like to substitute," Hahn shares. Then for our sticky sauce, you'll need soy sauce, honey, chili paste, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and to finish things off, some sesame seeds and scallions for topping.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F
Step 2: Make the batter
Combine the flour, garlic powder, salt, cayenne, and milk to form a thick batter.
Step 3: Coat the cauliflower
Dip the cauliflower into the batter, then dip into the panko.
Step 4: Bake the cauliflower
Place on a baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray, and bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway.
Step 5: Make the sauce
Add the soy sauce, honey, crushed garlic, chili paste, rice vinegar, and sesame oil to a small pot.
Step 6: Heat the sauce
Bring to a boil, then cook on low for 10 minutes, stirring frequently
Step 7: Toss the cauliflower with the sauce
Remove the cauliflower from the oven and toss it with the sauce.
Step 8: Reset the oven
Reset the oven temperature to broil.
Step 9: Broil the cauliflower
Put the cauliflower back onto the baking tray and broil for 5 minutes.
Step 10: Garnish and serve the cauliflower wings
Top with sesame seeds and scallions and serve.
How can I customize the cauliflower wings?
You can adjust the level of spice to your preference by increasing or decreasing the amount of cayenne pepper or chili paste. You can also try using different types of chili paste for varied heat levels and flavors, such as sriracha or gochujang. Experiment by adding other seasonings to the chickpea flour mixture for extra flavor. Consider spices like smoked paprikaor onion powder, or dried herbs such as thyme or oregano.
Instead of using panko breadcrumbs, you can try different coatings for the cauliflower wings. Crushed cornflakes, crushed tortilla chips, or finely chopped nuts (such as almonds or cashews) would provide a different texture and flavor profile. Experiment with different glazes and sauces for coating the cauliflower wings. In addition to the soy sauce, honey, garlic, chili paste, sesame oil, and rice vinegar mixture, you can toss in some buffalo sauce or even barbecue sauce. If you're short on time, you can pick up a pre-made teriyaki sauce instead of making your own.
These cauliflower wings are suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences and by swapping honey for maple syrup and using dairy-free milk, they can easily be made vegan without sacrificing the sticky sweetness that makes them so irresistible. To make them gluten-free, you can buy gluten-free panko, or make your own breadcrumbs from gluten-free bread.
Can I make the cauliflower wings ahead?
Since the cauliflower wings are tastiest right when they come out of the oven, if you want to make these in advance, it's best to prep the components of the recipe so all you have left to do is the final few steps. To do this, you can prepare the cauliflower florets and the batter/coating mixture ahead of time. Cut the cauliflower into florets and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Mix the chickpea flour, garlic powder, salt, cayenne pepper, and milk in a bowl, and store it separately in the refrigerator. Keep the panko breadcrumbs in a separate container as well.
When you're ready to bake the cauliflower wings, you can coat the cauliflower florets in the prepared batter and then the breadcrumbs. This step is best done just before cooking to ensure the coating adheres well to the cauliflower and stays crispy.
If you have leftover cauliflower wings you can reheat them in an air-fryer or under the broiler for about 5 minutes. "I don't recommend reheating in the microwave because they will not re-gain their crispiness," Hahn shares.
- ¾ cup chickpea flour
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup honey
- 3 crushed garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons chili paste
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 2 chopped scallions
|Calories per Serving
|232
|Total Fat
|7.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|3.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|16.0 g
|Sodium
|836.1 mg
|Protein
|7.5 g