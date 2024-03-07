Chipotles In Adobo Is The Smoky Ingredient To Take Your Tacos To The Next Level

Whether you're at a trendy taco trailer or an authentic Mexican taqueria, there's no shortage of garnishes and salsas to adorn your order of tacos. Besides the typical red and green salsas made with fresh or fire-blistered tomatoes, peppers, onions, and garlic, chipotles in adobo are the all-in-one saucy chili pepper to take your tacos to the next level.

Chipotle peppers are dried, smoked jalapenos, characterized by a smoky and spicy taste with a bitter finish. Mexican adobo is a flavorful, aromatic spiced vinegar solution used to both rehydrate and preserve chipotles. In Mexico, chipotles in adobo are mainstay canned goods featuring plump, juicy peppers immersed in a chunky sauce with sauteed onions, garlic, tomato, sugar, vinegar, and common Mexican seasonings like cumin and oregano. They are simultaneously sweet, spicy, smoky, and tangy.

Such a complex ingredient will complement most taco fillings, from robust umami-rich meats like arrachera, al pastor, and carnitas to fried fish or shrimp tacos, to grilled mushrooms. Chipotles in adobo would also bring a spicy kick to hearty breakfast tacos full of earthy potatoes, buttery eggs, and grilled onions. You can even pair them with a potato or bean-filled taco de canasta to brighten the hearty, rich filling and fried corn tortilla. Chipotles in adobo are easy to find at grocery stores across the U.S. in the Hispanic food section, and some brands even offer a liquified canned chipotle sauce if you're looking for a smooth texture with the same flavor profile.