Arrachera Is A Different Cut Of Steak Depending On Who You Ask

Mexicans love cookouts and barbecues as much as the rest of us, and a Mexican grill or asado is never complete without arrachera. Arrachera falls under a somewhat ambiguous umbrella of grilled meats, or carnes asadas. If you walk into a Mexican butcher shop and request it, the butcher will hand you a thin, highly marbled cut of steak from the cow's underbelly.

Some recipes claim arrachera is flank steak while others assert that it's skirt steak. However, flank is known as "falda" at a Mexican butcher, and arrachera is another labeled cut you'll find independent of flank steak. Therefore, it's safe to say that arrachera is skirt steak. The two cuts have similar marbling and thickness, and both cook quickly. But skirt steak is thinner, longer, and more flavorful thanks to a higher fat content.

Skirt steak supplies an intense beefy flavor, while the fat gives it a buttery richness. Mexicans typically marinade arrachera in a complex and vibrant blend of citrus, soy, chiles, garlic, and spices like cumin and oregano. When thrown on the grill, you get a smoky finish and a tender bite. The most important hack to ensure the juiciest piece of grilled arrachera is to cut it into strips against the grain of its fibers before serving.