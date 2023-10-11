How To Grill Flank Steak That's Tender Rather Than Tough

Flank steak is a great option for home chefs looking to get a lot of flavor without breaking the bank, but going for the budget option can have some drawbacks. Flank steak is known for being a finicky cut, and if you accidentally keep it on the grill for even a minute too long, you can end up with one that's dense and chewy rather than tender. Don't worry, though. If you know what you're doing, flank steak can be just as delicious as any other, more expensive slab of meat.

The name of the game is high heat and a short cooking time. Flank steak is lean and somewhat fibrous, so the longer you cook it, the tougher it's going to get. To combat this, we'll need to make sure our grill is hot enough to get in and out fast. It doesn't sound so hard, right? And if we marinate the meat beforehand, we'll give ourselves an even better shot at maximum tenderness.