What Is Actually In Taco Seasoning?

Those who love tacos know that they exceed a mere Tuesday indulgence, but have you ever wondered what is actually in taco seasoning? The standard spice mix includes cumin, garlic, and onion powder alongside a variety of dried peppers and has become a staple of American-style tacos for longer than you might realize. In fact, the origins of taco seasoning date back to the late 1800s and the invention of chili powder by a Texan, originally from Germany, named Willie Gebhardt who created the powder for use in chili. Later, the rise of the hard shell beef taco in the 1960s was ushered in by the founding of the fast food chain Taco Bell, which put classic crispy seasoned beef tacos on the map.

Alongside Americanized fast food tacos came at-home kits including curated seasoning packets composed of what is still considered the typical taco seasoning blend of peppers and spices. While taco seasoning packets contain the same general share of ingredients organized into a convenient portion, batching out seasoning blends in your own kitchen offers the opportunity to play around with ratios, tempering or increasing spice levels as desired, or even trying a unique twist, such as our smoky taco seasoning recipe. Storing this spice blend for later use also offers the convenience of a packet that has been made to your individual specifications. Whether a store-bought packet or a homemade batch, storing your seasoning in an airtight container in a cool, dry area of your kitchen will allow it to last for up to two to three years.