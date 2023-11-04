Toss Chicken Wings In Taco Seasoning For A Burst Of Mexican Flavor

A classic American staple, chicken wings have been eaten and adapted by a multitude of cultures. At a Thai or Chinese restaurant, you can find hot and sour or braised soy wings alongside tom yum kai and shrimp egg foo young. Meanwhile, chicken wings can be found on the menus at Mexican restaurants, but often come in standard flavors for the picky eaters at the table. Still, we think you should add taco seasoning to your chicken wings.

A smoky, savory symphony of paprika, salt, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder, taco seasoning brings a robust taste to your chicken wings. Marinating the wings comes easy with this pre-made mix. If you're baking or air frying them, rub them down with the taco seasoning and leave them in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Afterward, bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes. Or, for the air fryer, leave them in for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping them halfway through. With a deep fryer, coat the wings in a combination of cornstarch, flour, and taco seasoning for tasty, crispy wings. After frying the wings for 10 minutes in 350-degree Fahrenheit oil, sprinkle them with more taco seasoning.