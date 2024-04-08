The Sweet Addition To Give Taco Beef More Depth Of Flavor

In our humble opinion, a well-made taco is the key to a brighter day. With the combination of a perfectly crisp taco shell, all your favorite fillings, and the right amount of heat, what's not to love? Most importantly, meat that strikes a flawless balance between savory, smoky, and sweet tastes like heaven on earth. For taco beef that achieves that kind of depth, brown sugar is the answer.

The most flavorful kinds of meat have a mouth-watering quality that isn't produced by umami ingredients alone, but an additional rich and slightly sweet flavor — this is where brown sugar comes in. Thanks to molasses, it has a caramel-like flavor that enhances meat while making the final product a little richer. Brown sugar is the sweet ingredient to take your steak fajitas to the next level, and it'll do the same for taco beef, as well. Sugar tenderizes and caramelizes meat, giving it a rich brown color that matches the flavorful taste.

Not long after the ground beef hits the pan, the exterior takes on a slightly crisp coating while maintaining a juicy center. For this, using only a small amount of sugar is key; otherwise, it will burn. Less sugar also helps to strike the right balance of flavors. You don't want to completely overwhelm all the other spices, so only use ½ teaspoon of brown sugar mixed in with your other savory seasonings.