That Forgotten Packet Of Taco Seasoning Is The Secret To A Simple Steak Rub

A store-bought packet of taco seasoning is an effortless way to make flavorful tacos with ground beef. It might not be the most traditional way to make tacos, but it saves you time because you won't have to open a bunch of jars and measure out different spices. Sure, it makes for a quick and easy Taco Tuesday feast, but that packet sitting in the back of your spice cabinet doesn't solely belong on Tex-Mex fare — it also makes a flavorful steak rub.

Inside that small pouch is a blend of spices like chili, onion and garlic powders, paprika, cumin, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, and salt. That blend provides smoky and spicy flavors to the ground beef, or steak in this case. You probably already put many of those spices in your steak rub anyway, and you can add more to obtain the spice level you prefer on a steak. The only downside to these packets is the preservatives they may contain to keep the spices fresh. If you'd rather make your own seasoning blend to use as a steak rub, try Tasting Table's smoky taco seasoning recipe which only takes 10 minutes to prepare.