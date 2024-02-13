That Forgotten Packet Of Taco Seasoning Is The Secret To A Simple Steak Rub
A store-bought packet of taco seasoning is an effortless way to make flavorful tacos with ground beef. It might not be the most traditional way to make tacos, but it saves you time because you won't have to open a bunch of jars and measure out different spices. Sure, it makes for a quick and easy Taco Tuesday feast, but that packet sitting in the back of your spice cabinet doesn't solely belong on Tex-Mex fare — it also makes a flavorful steak rub.
Inside that small pouch is a blend of spices like chili, onion and garlic powders, paprika, cumin, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, and salt. That blend provides smoky and spicy flavors to the ground beef, or steak in this case. You probably already put many of those spices in your steak rub anyway, and you can add more to obtain the spice level you prefer on a steak. The only downside to these packets is the preservatives they may contain to keep the spices fresh. If you'd rather make your own seasoning blend to use as a steak rub, try Tasting Table's smoky taco seasoning recipe which only takes 10 minutes to prepare.
Use the packet of taco seasoning as a dry rub or make a marinade
The easiest way to flavor steak with the seasoning packet might be a dry rub. In fact, many brands contain cornstarch which will make the steak crispy. For this technique, pat the steak dry then rub the seasoning evenly over the steak — no oil required. If you're using a tougher cut of meat and want to use a marinade to penetrate it with flavor, combine the taco seasoning with liquids like oil and Worcestershire sauce. Alternatively, simply brush the steak with oil then sprinkle with the taco seasoning before cooking. Regardless of how you prepare the steak, don't forget to taste the seasoning to check if it needs more black pepper and salt before adding it to the meat.
This taco-seasoned steak can be served in a variety of ways. If you're craving a traditional steak dinner with a baked potato and roasted vegetables such as broccoli or Brussels sprouts, this seasoning trick works. It's also a delicious way to season the meat for tri-tip steak tacos or nachos, or to elevate carne asada if you want to lean into the Mexican-inspiration of the blend. Taco-seasoned steak also makes for a flavorful breakfast paired with huevos rancheros, refried beans, rice or potatoes, and guacamole. Really, it can be used to season any type of steak for a variety of dishes.