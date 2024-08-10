Lemon Pepper Seasoning Is The 3-Ingredient Kitchen Staple You Need

Whether you're chowing down on your favorite appetizers or topping off a rich entree, having a versatile, multi-purpose seasoning is pretty much indispensable. For one ideal staple to have on hand, a certain combination of tangy and savory reigns supreme in the pantry. Lemon pepper seasoning adds a bold touch to any dish it graces and is surprisingly simple to make at home. It only uses three ingredients, and can include other complementary herbs and spices of your choosing (like garlic powder or even basil) to best suit your cooking needs.

Lemon pepper seasoning, in its most basic form, requires lemon zest, pepper, and salt. Rather than going with store-bought, it's better to create your own blend so you can control the ratios and keep your focus on the tart lemon and spicy pepper. You can use a microplane to grate the freshest lemon zest, and experiment with the many different types of lemons. While Meyer lemons tend to be sweeter, you might want to try something more sour for a kick, like a Verna or Eureka lemon.

There is also a variety of peppercorn types available, with black peppercorns being the most common, but you could try Szechuan peppercorns for a tingly effect. For the salt, you don't have to get too fancy, and can use table salt or sea salt. Once you decide how coarse or fine you want your blend to be, the key is aiming for the same consistency among all of your ingredients.