Lemon Pepper Seasoning Is The 3-Ingredient Kitchen Staple You Need
Whether you're chowing down on your favorite appetizers or topping off a rich entree, having a versatile, multi-purpose seasoning is pretty much indispensable. For one ideal staple to have on hand, a certain combination of tangy and savory reigns supreme in the pantry. Lemon pepper seasoning adds a bold touch to any dish it graces and is surprisingly simple to make at home. It only uses three ingredients, and can include other complementary herbs and spices of your choosing (like garlic powder or even basil) to best suit your cooking needs.
Lemon pepper seasoning, in its most basic form, requires lemon zest, pepper, and salt. Rather than going with store-bought, it's better to create your own blend so you can control the ratios and keep your focus on the tart lemon and spicy pepper. You can use a microplane to grate the freshest lemon zest, and experiment with the many different types of lemons. While Meyer lemons tend to be sweeter, you might want to try something more sour for a kick, like a Verna or Eureka lemon.
There is also a variety of peppercorn types available, with black peppercorns being the most common, but you could try Szechuan peppercorns for a tingly effect. For the salt, you don't have to get too fancy, and can use table salt or sea salt. Once you decide how coarse or fine you want your blend to be, the key is aiming for the same consistency among all of your ingredients.
Lemon pepper made with the best ingredients
Lemon pepper seasoning is one of the most useful spices in your pantry, as it can accompany just about any dish and add a delightful punch of sourness and spice to your meal. For example, if lemon makes all the difference in your fried fish dishes, imagine what lemon pepper can do. Make your own air fryer lemon pepper wings at home to try your blend in a crowd-pleasing appetizer. For snacking, this seasoning makes an excellent topping to transform your french fries. You could even shake a little bit on top of your buttered popcorn!
This super simple flavoring can be used as a spice rub for a number of main dishes, too. You can try your freshly-blended lemon pepper on different proteins such as chicken, steak, or fish. Try it as a perfect addition to an herby grilled flat iron steak recipe, or even in a stir-fry. You can add this simple seasoning blend to a super springy vegetable soup for an amplified punch of citrus, as well. Also consider all the uses for pasta, like enhancing a lemon spaghetti recipe with an extra peppery flavor. Whatever you decide to use it on, remember to start slowly and taste as you go — you want to add just the right amount to complement and not dominate your recipes.