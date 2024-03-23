Lemon Makes All The Difference In Your Fried Fish Dishes

Whenever you order a fried fish dish, you probably notice it comes with lemon wedges, even when you never asked for them. There's a reason why lemon wedges are so commonly served with fish dishes, especially fried fish dishes: Lemon just makes all the difference. A squirt of lemon is one way to add flavor to fried fish. This flavor pairing works well because the acidity and citrusy tang balances fried fish's briny taste beautifully.

You may notice fish tastes less salty after a squirt of lemon juice. Lemon juice helps cancel out any strong, fishy, or overpowering sea flavors. The reason is that lemon juice and other citrus fruits brighten the food they touch, adding a refreshing zest. Lemon is so refreshing that a squirt can also act as an odor neutralizer, so the fish you're eating doesn't smell as fishy either. Lemon and fish are such a perfect pairing that you'll even find chefs cooking fish over citrus, or adding lemon juice to the marinade or brine for the fish. Sometimes, like when preparing ceviche, we also cook fish sans heat by soaking it in lemon juice.