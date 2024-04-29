Super Springy Vegetable Soup Recipe
Soup, a classic comfort food, is an ideal way to sneak a wide variety of nutritious ingredients into your diet. In this super springy vegetable soup recipe, we've used a collection of vibrant vegetables, including leeks, asparagus, celery, peas, kale, and fresh herbs, along with hearty white beans and pasta in a rich vegetable broth. Bursting with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this soup offers a delicious array of flavors and textures while providing a wholesome boost to your well-being.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether enjoyed as a light lunch, a cozy dinner, or a rejuvenating midday snack, each spoonful is fresh and delicious. As a wellness coach, I encourage people to make a big pot of soup every week so it's accessible for a quick meal or an entrée add-on." Keep reading to learn how to make this springy soup any time of year.
Gather the ingredients for super springy vegetable soup
To make this recipe, hit up the produce aisle and pick up leeks, garlic, celery, asparagus, peas, kale, parsley, dill, and lemon. "There are several varieties of kale, and any type will work fine in this recipe," Hahn says. If you want a fresh topping, pick up some green onions for a garnish when you serve the soup. Then, grab some vegetable broth, ditalini (or other small pasta), and white beans. Since vegetable broth comes in boxes of 4 cups, you can get by with 1 box of broth and 3 cups of water if you want to make this more budget-friendly. Finally, check your condiment and spice cabinets for oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a soup pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 2: Cook the leeks
Add the leeks and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the garlic, celery, asparagus, salt, and pepper and cook for 3 more minutes.
Step 4: Add broth and pasta
Add the broth and pasta. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Add the final ingredients
Add the peas, kale, parsley, dill, white beans, and lemon juice. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 6: Serve the soup
The soup is ready to serve. Garnish with chopped green onions, if desired.
Why is it beneficial to eat seasonally?
Eating seasonally offers a wide variety of benefits for many reasons. Seasonal produce, harvested at the peak of its freshness, tends to be richer in nutrients and flavors compared to fruits and vegetables that are grown out of season and shipped from afar. This is because the latter often requires early harvesting and refrigeration, which can diminish their nutritional value over time. Additionally, seasonal eating encourages a diverse diet as it varies throughout the year, promoting a wider intake of vitamins and minerals essential for optimal health.
Buying seasonally also often translates to cost savings for consumers. Seasonal produce is typically more abundant during its peak season, leading to lower prices due to the simple law of supply and demand. This abundance means that farmers are looking to sell their fresh produce quickly, often resulting in more competitive prices compared to off-season items that require importation and thus carry a higher price tag due to transportation and storage costs. Additionally, farmers markets offer a direct pipeline from farm to table, eliminating the middlemen that usually contribute to higher food costs. Shopping at these markets not only ensures you're getting fresh, nutrient-rich foods but also supports local agriculture and helps keep the community's economy robust.
What can I pair with spring vegetable soup?
There are many options when considering pairing dishes to serve alongside the spring soup. A crusty loaf of sourdough bread, freshly baked and still warm from the oven, makes an ideal accompaniment that's perfect for dipping into the broth and savoring the soup's flavors. Whole-grain crackers, with their nutty flavor and satisfying crunch, make an excellent choice, as they bring a rustic feel that matches the earthiness of kale and asparagus.
A crisp and vibrant mixed green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing serves as a classic accompaniment, offering freshness and a contrast in texture to the warm soup. For a more filling salad option, a quinoa and roasted vegetable salad adds substance and earthy flavors that complement the soup. The nuttiness of the quinoa pairs well with the tender vegetables for a satisfying meal. Alternatively, a citrus avocado salad brings a burst of tangy sweetness and creaminess, enhancing the soup's bright and fresh flavors. For a heartier meal, consider serving quiche (such as this no-mess quiche lorraine) or any type of seafood or poultry. Some nice choices are lemon chicken, seared shrimp seasoned with garlic and parsley, or baked salmon.
|Calories per Serving
|231
|Total Fat
|5.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|699.4 mg
|Protein
|10.3 g