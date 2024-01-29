Lemon Pepper Is The Citrusy Ingredient That Will Transform Your Fries

French fries are a perfect blank canvas waiting to be customized. Whether you like them with just a little salt or sprinkled with a Cajun spice, they are perfect. It is hard to beat those shoe string or wedge slices of potato fried until they have a golden brown, crunchy exterior. Coupled with the fluffy, soft interior, fries are nirvana for the taste buds. However, if you want to really amp up the flavor, you should give them a shake of lemon pepper.

This citrusy ingredient will transform your air fryer French fries or simple home fries and the good news is you can make it yourself or find it in the spice aisle of your favorite grocery store. How does it work? Slice up your potato of choice — a good Russet or Idaho potato is a good place to start if you don't have a preference. Pro tip: if you want a less starchy French fry that won't stick to other fries as they cook, soak the sliced, diced, or cut up potato in cold water for about 20 minutes. Dry them off and then sprinkle them with a little oil, salt, and the pièce de résistance, lemon pepper. You won't need more than a tablespoon.