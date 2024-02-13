Why Cocoa Powder Is The Best Type Of Chocolate To Use For Steak

Chocolate and steak sound like two ingredients that shouldn't be close together in a sentence. They appear more like bookends to a romantic evening that starts with a box of chocolate-covered strawberries and ends with a candlelit steak dinner. Yet, when combined, they actually make an incredible meal. For the best chocolate-covered steak, opt for some dry cocoa powder.

The richness of both chocolate and steak is what makes them work so well together. The combo is for people who prefer red wine over white or sip black coffee instead of a latte. It's this intensity that makes natural cocoa powder the best choice for steak. It's undiluted and devoid of the extra additions that other kinds of chocolate have. Sure, all chocolate is rich, but cocoa powder's flavor is deep, almost earthy. It's more bitter than dark chocolate, yet lacks a lot of the sweetness.

Possessing a full-bodied flavor that almost tastes straight from the cocoa pod, it also infuses steak with a woodsy quality. Taste aside, cocoa powder can easily be added to steak thanks to its dry, fine texture. It also doesn't need to be melted first, cutting down on overall cooking time. Sprinkle cocoa powder on as a finishing touch before cooking the steak, rub it on prior to grilling, or mix it into your batch of first-class steak seasoning for a deeper flavor.