Roasted Curry Carrots And Mint Vinaigrette Recipe
Looking for a tasty and healthy side dish that might be a change from your typical routine? Simple, roasted carrots can be so tasty and affordable, and with a little help, a show-stopping dish, as well. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this recipe that she whips up to use up a bumper crop of mint. "Mint and carrots go hand in hand, especially when paired with some toasted spice and garlic," says Murray.
The secret to the vibrant, green color of the vinaigrette comes from a quick blanch, which may seem like an unnecessary extra step but goes a long way towards preserving that nice color. The recipe makes more vinaigrette than you're likely to need, so keep it in your refrigerator for drizzling over soups, salads, or even a squash flatbread. Not a mint fan? This herb can be swapped out for others, including basil, dill, or even tarragon.
Gather the ingredients for roasted curry carrots with mint vinaigrette
To cook this recipe, start with the carrots. These can be any kind of carrots (including simple orange table carrots), though rainbow carrots do add an interesting color contrast. The carrots themselves will get roasted with olive oil and dry curry powder, which can be common curry powder, vadouvan, or garam masala. The vinaigrette is made with a combination of mint and parsley (it would be too strong to go with just mint), as well as dried chile flakes, almonds, garlic, and a bit more olive oil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Heat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Peel and cut carrots
Peel and cut carrots into 2-inch-long pieces.
Step 3: Toss carrots with spices
Toss carrots with curry powder and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt, to taste.
Step 4: Roast the carrots
Roast carrots on a rimmed baking sheet until tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 5: Boil water
Meanwhile, bring a small pot of water to a boil.
Step 6: Blanch the herbs
Blanch mint and parsley for 5 seconds, then drain and squeeze out excess moisture.
Step 7: Make the mint vinaigrette
In a blender, combine blanched herbs, almonds, garlic, chile flakes, and remaining ⅓ cup olive oil. Season to taste with salt.
Step 8: Blend the vinaigrette
Blend until thick and slightly chunky.
Step 9: Drizzle the vinaigrette and serve
Transfer carrots to a plate and drizzle with mint vinaigrette to serve.
How can I store and reheat leftover roasted curry carrots and mint vinaigrette?
Storing and reheating this dish the right way can ensure that it remains delicious as leftovers. For the best possible results, keep the roasted carrots and mint vinaigrette separate. Place the carrots in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3–4 days. The vinaigrette can be stored in a separate jar or container in the fridge for about a week. Keeping the dressing chilled will make sure that both the color and flavor are preserved. When you're ready to enjoy the leftovers, gently reheat the carrots in the oven or microwave until they are warm. Avoid overheating, as it can make the carrots too soft.
The mint vinaigrette should be served cold or at room temperature, so simply take it out of the fridge and give it a good stir before drizzling over the warm carrots. This vinaigrette can also be used for other dishes if there is some leftover.
What other herbs can I use in the roasted curry carrots and mint vinaigrette?
The herbs in this vinaigrette can definitely be substituted for other soft herbs. Mint has a unique, refreshing flavor that is hard to replicate exactly. However, if you need a substitute, consider using basil for its similarly bright and slightly sweet profile. Basil pairs well with the savory elements in the recipe. Another option is cilantro, which offers a distinctively fresh and slightly citrusy note, though it can alter the flavor profile more significantly. If you're looking for something with a milder taste, try tarragon, which has a gentle, anise-like quality.
When substituting herbs, it's important to consider the strength of their flavors. Some herbs, like basil and cilantro, have a more dominant taste compared to mint and parsley, so you may want to use them in smaller quantities at first and adjust according to your taste. You cannot use dried herbs in place of fresh in this particular recipe.
- 1 ¼ pounds carrots
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 tablespoons + ⅓ cup olive oil, divided
- ¾ cup mint
- ¾ cup parsley
- 1 tablespoon whole almonds
- 1 small clove garlic, peeled
- Pinch chile flakes
- Salt, to taste
|Calories per Serving
|307
|Total Fat
|26.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.6 g
|Total Sugars
|7.0 g
|Sodium
|463.3 mg
|Protein
|3.0 g