Roasted Curry Carrots And Mint Vinaigrette Recipe

Looking for a tasty and healthy side dish that might be a change from your typical routine? Simple, roasted carrots can be so tasty and affordable, and with a little help, a show-stopping dish, as well. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this recipe that she whips up to use up a bumper crop of mint. "Mint and carrots go hand in hand, especially when paired with some toasted spice and garlic," says Murray.

The secret to the vibrant, green color of the vinaigrette comes from a quick blanch, which may seem like an unnecessary extra step but goes a long way towards preserving that nice color. The recipe makes more vinaigrette than you're likely to need, so keep it in your refrigerator for drizzling over soups, salads, or even a squash flatbread. Not a mint fan? This herb can be swapped out for others, including basil, dill, or even tarragon.