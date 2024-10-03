The Taco Seasoning Substitute You Should Keep In Your Spice Cabinet

We all know that taco seasoning is not just meant for ground meat tucked inside a crunchy shell — it's a versatile spice mix that adds flavor to many things, from beer can chicken to skirt steak fajitas and BBQ. After all, taco seasoning is not a Mexican creation but was instead invented by a German Texan to season meat chili. Combining smoky ground chiles and paprika with cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, taco seasoning adds a zippy flavor to many dishes. But what if we told you that there is a similar spice that will give you all that Latin flavor with a Caribbean twist? Enter Sazón, Puerto Rico's own spice blend, which is used on practically everything on the Island of Enchantment.

Sazón is a combination of herbs and spices anchored by culantro (a local herb used in Caribbean cooking which is similar in flavor but not related to cilantro) and achiote paste, an earthy, brick red seasoning obtained by grinding annatto seeds. In Caribbean and Latin American countries like Colombia and Venezuela, Sazón is a necessity in the kitchen, used mainly to season rice but also stews and roasted meats. It makes a good taco seasoning substitute since it also includes garlic and onion powders, black pepper, cumin, and salt, but it adds a beautiful reddish hue that makes everything more visually appealing.