The Unique Seasoning Blend To Make Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil Stand Out

Forget turkey, forget ham, if there is one centerpiece that will have everyone at dinner fighting over the last bite, it's Puerto Rican pernil. Made from hunks of rich pork shoulder, pernil is a slow-roasted dish that is made all over Latin America, but it's Puerto Rico that might give the dish the most love. Being a dish that takes a long time to make and yields a lot of food, pernil is traditionally prepared for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, or other special occasions. And special it is. Marinated and cooked skin-on, the slow roasted pork shoulder forms the crispiest and most delicious pork skin imaginable, which is a perfect contrast to the tender, juicy meat. That would be a showstopper already, but the Puerto Rican version of pernil adds a local favorite secret weapon that imparts an amazingly savory depth of flavor to the whole dish, the seasoning blend sazón.

Like pernil, sazón is used across the Latin American world, but local versions are particularly popular in Puerto Rico. Sold in convenient seasoning packets from major brands like Goya or made at home, there are lots of different recipes for sazón. The classic mixes feature achiote (or annatto), coriander, and cumin, often with other common spices like garlic powder and oregano, and some kind of salt. The mix imparts a versatile complexity to a huge variety of Puerto Rican dishes, from soups to seafood, and it's the cornerstone that makes this version of pernil special.