The Bagel Brand That's Suddenly Shrinking, According To Customers

It's no secret that weekly grocery bills are getting bigger while food packages are getting smaller. If you're asking, "Where have my bagels gone?" you aren't alone. Many of shoppers' favorite packaged foods have gotten smaller – and, when it comes to Thomas' Bagels, customers have been noticing that the price is the same (or increasing), while the bagels are shrinking.

A Reddit thread in r/shrinkflation shares a photo of two Thomas' bagels side-by-side with their respective packaging sleeves, captioned "Same product, same store, same price, 1 week later." The nutrition label on the package of the week-old bagels listed each one as weighing 95 grams (there are six bagels per container). Reportedly, one week later, the packaging indicates that each bagel weighs 85 grams (still six bagels per container). The poster writes, "Thought my bagels felt light this week. Compared it to last week's and even had a bagel left over for the sad comparison. 10.5% less bagel per package for the EXACT same price. They can't keep getting away with this."

Multiple shoppers jumped in to echo similar shrinkflation testimonials surrounding the brand. "Today I had a pack of plain Thomas bagels in my Walmart cart. I get a notification they're no longer available," writes one commenter. "They were $2.74 for a 20-ounce bag. The replacement is $3.97 for an 18-ounce bag." Currently, the official Thomas' website lists its bagels as available in 1-pound 2-ounce bags, with each bagel weighing 85 grams.