16 Popular Groceries That Have Been Hit By Shrinkflation

If you tink that some of your favorite packaged foods have gotten smaller recently, you are not imagining things. You might be experiencing shrinkflation, where brands shrink product size while keeping prices static to save money. The shrinkflation problem arises whenever inflation is high.

About half of consumers are aware of or worried about it. The percentage might be higher if businesses didn't take creative measures to hide these changes. While some brands shrink their product packaging, creating a visible change, others take a more deceptive route. This includes changing ingredients, flashy redesigns, and finding other ways to hide the truth: providing less food for the same price.

Some companies justify their actions. A few openly discuss the pressure of rising costs, but others blame reformulation or even climate change. With businesses feeling the pinch of inflation, we believe it's unlikely that portions or packages will grow. However, eagle-eyed shoppers may be able to avoid some of the most common examples, even if prices don't come back down.