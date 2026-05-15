The 12 Best High-Fiber Finds On Wegmans' Shelves

Fiber is an essential nutrient that's a crucial puzzle piece of our overall health, particularly because of the way it affects the gut. Healthline reports that only 5% of Americans reach the recommended daily minimum of fiber in their diet, so it's safe to say we should all be eating more fiber. One of the possible reasons why so many struggle with sufficient fiber intake is that this nutrient can only be found in plant-based foods — grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, and seeds.

How much fiber you should actually be eating every day depends on your age and gender, but the general recommendation for adults is a minimum of 28 grams per day, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Consuming enough fiber has been linked to a reduced risk of serious conditions such as colorectal cancer, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and gut inflammation. As such, fiber needs to be a central part of our diets, not just an afterthought.

Wegmans is among the grocery stores with the best selection of produce, so that's a good place to start your high-fiber shopping trip. But since many of us don't always have the time to cook from scratch, we specifically peeked at Wegmans' shelves for ready-made, convenient meals that can easily boost your fiber intake. We found 12 tasty gems that account for at least 25% daily value of fiber per serving.