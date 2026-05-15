The 12 Best High-Fiber Finds On Wegmans' Shelves
Fiber is an essential nutrient that's a crucial puzzle piece of our overall health, particularly because of the way it affects the gut. Healthline reports that only 5% of Americans reach the recommended daily minimum of fiber in their diet, so it's safe to say we should all be eating more fiber. One of the possible reasons why so many struggle with sufficient fiber intake is that this nutrient can only be found in plant-based foods — grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, and seeds.
How much fiber you should actually be eating every day depends on your age and gender, but the general recommendation for adults is a minimum of 28 grams per day, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Consuming enough fiber has been linked to a reduced risk of serious conditions such as colorectal cancer, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and gut inflammation. As such, fiber needs to be a central part of our diets, not just an afterthought.
Wegmans is among the grocery stores with the best selection of produce, so that's a good place to start your high-fiber shopping trip. But since many of us don't always have the time to cook from scratch, we specifically peeked at Wegmans' shelves for ready-made, convenient meals that can easily boost your fiber intake. We found 12 tasty gems that account for at least 25% daily value of fiber per serving.
Sea Salt Chickpea Snacks
Chickpeas are one of the 31 high-fiber foods that complement any diet. You can add them to salads, risottos, curries, and soups, or eat them as a crunchy snack. One box of Wegmans Sea Salt Chickpea Snacks comes with 10 snack pouches, each packing seven grams of fiber, which equals 25% daily value. The snacks are made with just three ingredients (chickpeas, sunflower oil, salt) and come with seven grams of protein as an added bonus.
Peruvian-Style Chicken
Wegmans has a wide selection of prepared foods that you can reach for when cooking an elaborate dinner is just not in the cards. Its Peruvian-style chicken tray might position the marinated grilled chicken as the main event, but the meal as a whole actually comes with 25% daily value of fiber, thanks to the side of brussels sprouts, potatoes, and a lime-based sauce.
Beet Poke Bowl
Rice bowls are a great way to "eat the rainbow," as they say. Wegmans Beet Poke Bowl boasts 29% DV of fiber, thanks to its diverse array of plant-based ingredients — beets, red cabbage, edamame beans, sesame seeds, quinoa, brown rice, and most notably, avocado. The latter is a fibrous superfood, as a single avocado can have as much as 45% daily value of fiber, per Healthline.
Latin Flank Steak Bowl
High-fiber meals don't have to be entirely plant-based. Balanced construction is key to a rice bowl that's delicious with each bite, anyhow, and if you're craving something meaty, Wegmans has a fantastic Flank Steak Bowl. It feels like an indulgent meal while still providing you with 29% daily value of fiber. It's built around classic Latin American flavors, featuring Caribbean black beans, tomato salsa, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime green sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
When you think about fibrous foods, a chicken wrap probably doesn't make the cut. Wegmans really delivers a surprise with its Chicken Caesar Wrap, though, which packs 29% daily value of fiber. It's made with simple and straightforward ingredients — the fiber comes from the salad mix and the whole wheat tortilla, while the chicken, dressing, and Parmigiano Reggiano all ensure the wrap is as delicious as the classic Caesar salad.
Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce
It's now surely becoming obvious that opting for high-fiber foods doesn't have to be boring or flavorless, nor does it mean giving up comfort meals. It's all about creating balance on the plate. Wegmans Pulled Pork meal is served with barbecue sauce and a dollop of mac & cheese, yet it still comes with 29% daily value of fiber, primarily thanks to a liberal serving of green beans on the side.
Bite-Size Shredded Wheat Cereal
Wegmans Bite-Size Shredded Wheat Cereal lets you start the day with 29% daily value of fiber per serving. It's made from whole grain wheat, which is a great source of fiber. Per the Whole Grains Council, fiber accounts for 12% of whole grain wheat's composition. You can further add some chia seeds, almonds, pears, or apples into your cereal bowl for an even higher fiber kick.
Organic Spicy Red Lentil Chili Soup
Lentils are the versatile pantry staple you should stop overlooking, packed with protein and fiber. They're especially fantastic to use up in soups. When you want to save on time but don't want to compromise on nutrition, get yourself a cup of Organic Spicy Red Lentil Chili Soup at Wegmans. It's packed with lentils, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, containing 32% of your minimum daily fiber needs.
Salmon Harissa Bowl
Another fiber-packed Wegmans gem with 32% daily value of fiber is the Salmon Harissa Bowl, spotlighting fibrous ingredients like brown rice, cabbage, cucumbers, corn, and hummus. Salmon as the main protein source makes it a satisfying meal with 36 grams of protein overall, and the harissa-based vinaigrette brings a much-needed touch of spiciness to the mix of flavors.
Protein Power Salad
Much like rice bowls, salads are a good way of sneaking more fiber into your diet. Wegmans Protein Power Salad has a solid 39% daily value of fiber and is rich with fresh veggies, chickpeas, almonds, and edamame beans. It even comes with a side of guacamole for that daily avocado magic. This protein-centered salad does contain chicken, though, so if you're looking for something that's fully plant-based, Wegmans Vegan Salad is a great alternative with 36% daily value of fiber.
Beef Chili with Beans
Beans are the cheap powerhouse ingredient that everyone's turning to for easy, nutritious meals, and rightfully so. Containing between 13 and 15 grams of fiber per cup (via Mayo Clinic), beans can easily compete with lentils and peas. One classic dish that spotlights beans in a delicious way is, of course, chili. Wegmans Beef Chili with Beans comes with 43% daily value of fiber, knocking out almost half of your daily fiber needs.
Stir Fry Asian Vegetable Bowl
Asian cuisine is often richer in fiber than the standard American diet, particularly because it's so diverse in vegetables. Wegmans Stir Fry Asian Vegetable Bowl is a great example of that, given that it's packed with green beans, red peppers, broccoli, and shiitake mushrooms, bringing in 43% daily value of fiber in a single meal.