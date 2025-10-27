The Versatile Pantry Staple You Should Stop Overlooking (It's Packed With Protein And Fiber)

Your pantry is likely hiding some affordable protein sources that you let languish in the dark corners of cabinets, like dried beans or cans of tuna. While many people would prefer a juicy steak or tender filet of fish as their main supply of protein for a meal, it's important to diversify your protein sources, both for the environmental as well as the health benefits, not to mention the strain that an entirely meat-based diet can add to your budget. Lentils, although often overlooked, are an inexpensive and easy way to incorporate both protein and essential fiber into your meal rotation.

A half cup of cooked lentils contains between 9 and 12 grams of protein, depending on the type of lentils, but also about 9 grams of fiber. Both protein and fiber contribute to feeling fuller for longer amounts of time. Additionally, one half cup of cooked lentils has 45% of the daily recommended amount of folate, as well as 365 grams of potassium, and is a good source of B vitamins, zinc, and iron.

Consuming lentils can also help reduce inflammation in the body, and they contain antioxidants to support cell health. Moreover, with their low glycemic index, lentils are great for those with diabetes. Lentils have also been linked to both improved heart health and lower blood pressure. Additionally, lentils are naturally gluten-free, making them a suitable addition to most diets and lifestyles.