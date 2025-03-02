6 Affordable Proteins You've Overlooked For Too Long

Getting more protein in your diet can be an eternal struggle depending on your personal taste preferences, but doing so is vital to keeping your body healthy both inside and out. The many benefits of protein include aiding in digestion, regulating hormones, building and repairing tissue, and keeping your muscles, bones, skin, and cartilage in working order. With so many simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals, you can find different flavors and foods that work best for you, though they aren't always the most affordable options. With rising costs at the grocery store and concerns about supply chains, it's time to start looking around for affordable sources of protein that you might have overlooked thus far. By choosing from cheaper goods like sunflower seeds, lentils, quinoa, nutritional yeast, garbanzo beans, and flaxseeds, you have the building blocks of many delicious and nutritious meals at a considerably more accessible price point.

Albeit an underrated way to add more protein to your diet, turning to seeds, beans, grains, and other plant-based proteins deserves much more attention. The versatility of these proteins allows you to either augment a favorite recipe with extra protein or build a meal based around these specific protein sources. What's more, many of these items can be bought as bulk dry goods, which have a longer shelf life than other protein-rich foods such as meats, cheeses, and vegetables. This means you can stock up on your favorite affordable proteins and use them for longer.