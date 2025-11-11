How Much Fiber You Should Actually Be Eating Every Day

Here's the thing about fiber: it's decidedly unappealing. No Instagram-worthy acai bowl moment, no celebrity endorsement, just the humble workings of plant matter moving through your digestive tract doing its unglamorous but absolutely essential job. Which makes it all the more baffling that more than 90% of women and 97% of men in America still don't eat enough of it, per the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The benefits are real, though. Mayo Clinic lists them as including heart protection, blood sugar stability, cancer risk reduction, better weight management, thriving gut bacteria, and digestive systems that function without complaint. Fiber delivers all of this while asking for almost nothing in return — just 25 grams daily for women under 50, 38 grams for men, and 21 to 30 grams for anyone over 50, according to Harvard Health.

Seems like some pretty easy targets, right? And yet here we are with a nationwide fiber deficit. The good news is that building a fiber-rich diet is more straightforward than you think. Let's break down how to actually do it.