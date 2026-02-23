For the longest time, the narrative surrounding nutrition was hyper-focused on protein. And while protein is an essential nutrient, folks in the United States typically get enough throughout the day. However, there is one nutrient that about 95% of Americans are deficient in, and that's fiber. Luckily, fiber has recently taken over the spotlight as the trendy new nutrient to load up on, and our bodies are thanking us.

Fibermaxxing, as the kids are calling it, can help more than just your digestive system. Fiber feeds our good gut bacteria, which helps to balance our gut microbiome. A balanced microbiome can lead to better heart health, mental health, boosted immunity, and a reduction in the occurrence of noncommunicable diseases due to its anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, many high fiber foods are just plain old delicious if prepared correctly, so it's a win-win. There are endless ways to boost your fiber intake beyond beans, so let's dive in.

As a chef and recipe designer, I'm all about flavor. But having a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell makes me think twice about the ingredients I use. Striking a balance between nutrient-dense and delicious is easy to do in the vast world of fiber-rich ingredients. However, getting started can be overwhelming if you've never put much emphasis on fiber before. Trending ingredients like cabbage, brussels sprouts, and broccoli are just the tip of the iceberg. So, let's talk about some easy ways you can sneak more fiber-licious foods into your everyday diet, so you can hit that 22 to 34 grams-per-day of fiber recommendation from the CDC.