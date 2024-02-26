Chile-Lime Sweet Potato And Chickpea Sheet-Pan Tacos Recipe
Is it time to spice up your Taco Tuesday routine and create a new flavor combination? Imagine the caramelized earthy sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes, the satisfying crunch of roasted chickpeas, the smoky kick of chipotle chile, and the tangy burst of fresh lime juice: the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Best of all, the whole thing comes together in 30 minutes. The magic happens by roasting everything on a single sheet pan, which makes cleanup a breeze and leaves you more time to savor every bite.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for chile-lime sweet potato and chickpea sheet-pan tacos and says, "Sheet pan meals are perfect for weeknight dinners whether you are cooking for a family or just for one. I love popping a pan into the oven instead of hovering over a stove, and with a dinner like this everyone enjoying them can customize their toppings to make the taco of their dreams." Read on to learn how to make these delicious plant-based tacos that are a breeze to make and are great for leftovers as well.
Gather the ingredients for chile-lime sweet potato and chickpea sheet-pan tacos
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up sweet potatoes, red peppers, limes, and red onion. You'll also want to grab any fresh items that you like to top your tacos with like avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, or shredded lettuce. Head to the dry goods area and pick up some canned chickpeas and tortillas of your choice. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, crushed chipotle peppers, coriander, cumin, garlic powder, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Remove the chickpea skins
Place the chickpeas on a clean dish towel and top with another clean dish towel. Roll back and forth several times to remove the skins. Discard the skins.
Step 3: Add the ingredients to a bowl
Add the chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and red peppers to a large bowl.
Step 4: Season the sheet pan ingredients
Add the oil, chipotle chiles, coriander, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Stir to combine.
Step 5: Bake the seasoned ingredients
Spread the mixture onto a baking sheet and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Step 6: Zest and juice the limes
Meanwhile, zest and juice the limes.
Step 7: Add lime to the roasted vegetables
Toss the sheet pan mixture with the lime juice and zest.
Step 8: Warm the tortillas
Warm up the tortillas in the oven or microwave.
Step 9: Assemble the tacos and serve
Stuff the tortillas with the chile lime sweet potato mixture, red onions, and optional toppings, then serve.
How can I customize the sheet pan tacos?
This recipe is perfect for customization. To start, you can add other vegetables to the mix such as diced zucchini, cauliflower, or mushrooms. "The beauty of this dish is that if you have other vegetables to use up you can add them to the sheet pan for added nutrition and flavor," Hahn shares.
While chickpeas are used in this recipe, you can substitute or add other proteins such as diced tofu, tempeh, black beans, or pinto beans. "If using another type of bean, you can skip the second step in this recipe, which involves removing the skins from the chickpeas, and can just add the alternate beans during the last 10 minutes of the cooking time. Add tofu or tempeh to the bowl of vegetables and season them together. They can all cook together on the sheet pan," Hahn explains.
Adjust the seasoning to your liking or experiment with different spice blends. You might prefer more or less heat, so adjust the amount of chipotle chile pepper seasoning or chili powder accordingly. You can also add other spices like paprika, smoked paprika, or oregano for extra flavor.
What can I serve alongside the tacos?
Like any Mexican-themed meal, chips and salsa are a great accompaniment. Serve a platter of tortilla chips with homemade guacamole and salsa for dipping. It's a classic appetizer that complements the tacos perfectly. Or go for queso, a creamy, cheesy dip made with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and spices. Serve it warm with tortilla chips for dipping. To keep the meal vegan, you can make a plant-based version of queso.
Rice is a classic side dish that pairs well with tacos. You can prepare simple Mexican-style rice seasoned with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and paprika. A refreshing salad like a 3-bean salad, an avocado tomato salad, a zesty coleslaw, or a Mexican kale salad will add brightness and texture to the meal and provide a nice contrast to the cooked vegetables in the tacos. Serve grilled corn on the cob brushed with chili lime butter or seasoned with chili powder, lime juice, and cotija cheese for a flavorful and vibrant side dish.
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 red peppers, seeded and sliced
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon crushed chipotle chile peppers or chili powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 limes, zest, and juice
- 8 taco size flour or corn tortillas
- ½ red onion, sliced
- Sliced avocado,
- Diced tomatoes
- Chopped cilantro
- Shredded lettuce
- Sour cream
|Calories per Serving
|408
|Total Fat
|11.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.6 g
|Total Sugars
|11.2 g
|Sodium
|784.6 mg
|Protein
|12.5 g