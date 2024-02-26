Chile-Lime Sweet Potato And Chickpea Sheet-Pan Tacos Recipe

This recipe is perfect for customization. To start, you can add other vegetables to the mix such as diced zucchini, cauliflower, or mushrooms. "The beauty of this dish is that if you have other vegetables to use up you can add them to the sheet pan for added nutrition and flavor," Hahn shares.

While chickpeas are used in this recipe, you can substitute or add other proteins such as diced tofu, tempeh, black beans, or pinto beans. "If using another type of bean, you can skip the second step in this recipe, which involves removing the skins from the chickpeas, and can just add the alternate beans during the last 10 minutes of the cooking time. Add tofu or tempeh to the bowl of vegetables and season them together. They can all cook together on the sheet pan," Hahn explains.

Adjust the seasoning to your liking or experiment with different spice blends. You might prefer more or less heat, so adjust the amount of chipotle chile pepper seasoning or chili powder accordingly. You can also add other spices like paprika, smoked paprika, or oregano for extra flavor.