12 Creative Ways To Use Dried Fruit In Your Cooking

Although dried fruit is often associated with trail mix and oatmeal, it's actually an incredibly versatile food that can pack quite a bit of flavor and nutrients into small chewy bites. It's notorious for being concentrated with sweet and sometimes tangy flavors, a sticky, gummy texture, and often served in snack foods or desserts. The truth is that these little flavor bombs can certainly accompany savory dishes as well, offering balance and variety of texture. They tend to fare well beside gamey meats, strong umami flavors, and refreshing salads, and you can even blend them into sauces and dressings. It's easy to have dried fruit on hand, as it has a long shelf life and is shelf-stable. It's time it had more reach in your kitchen, so let's discuss some creative ways to use dried fruit in your cooking.

As a recipe designer and chef, my goal is to create recipes that are accessible and unique. Ingredients you can actually get your hands on are essential, but that doesn't mean you have to use them in a typical way. If you've never considered blending dried tart cherries into a sweet and tangy duck sauce to counter the strong umami, or tossing them into a spiced and herbed savory rice dish, then it's time you added a little sweetness into your life. These small bursts of sweet, fruity flavor can create intrigue, layers of flavor, and excite the palate. You can soak them, blend them, chop them, or just add them whole — the options are endless.