17 Ways To Use Raisins In Cooking

Raisins can have a bad reputation. The dried fruit may conjure up images of biting into what you thought was a chocolate chip cookie, only for it to be a disappointing oatmeal raisin cookie. Or maybe you have memories of digging through your bag of trick-or-treat candy excited for a chocolate bar, when you found an unwanted box of Sun-Maid.

Personal tastes aside, raisins are simply dried fruits made from sun-drying or dehydrated grapes. They have been around for thousands of years and have contributed to cuisines across the globe. But recently, the demand has been dwindling. As of 2019, the raisin industry is worth approximately $500 million, but research suggests millennials are consuming fewer raisins than generations before them, according to The New York Times.

To combat this, raisin companies have worked to increase their product creativity, target millennials in advertising, and find new and interesting ways to promote using their products — all to convince consumers they're worth a spot in their pantry. After all, raisins bring great texture, sweetness, and fruitiness to tons of different dishes.