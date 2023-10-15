Raisins Are The Simple Pantry Ingredient That Elevates Apple Strudel

When you make apple strudel, you probably grab ingredients like cinnamon, puff pastry sheets, and apples, of course. But if you're looking for a way to elevate this fluffy pastry filled with apple filling, head to the pantry and grab some raisins. The raisins might have been on the top shelf of the pantry for a while because many people don't appreciate dried grapes, but using them in an apple strudel is beneficial for a couple of reasons.

In fact, our recipe for simple apple strudel uses raisins. Jennine Rye, who developed the recipe, says the raisins "get lost in the general sweet flavor of the strudel," but it's a traditional ingredient.

Despite raisins not being the standout ingredient of the pastry, there are benefits to using them in apple filling. First, they're dehydrated so they will soak up some of the liquid in the filling. That means you'll have bursts of juicy sweetness and the secret ingredient will also soak up some of the extra liquid in the filling. Another benefit to using raisins is that they will provide bits of soft chewiness to match the texture of the cooked apples.