Don't Even Think About Adding Dried Fruit To Your Salad Without Doing This First

Fresh fruit is a delight when your preferred varieties are in season, but dried fruit can provide a similar sweetness and satisfaction any time of year. When Tasting Table took an exclusive survey to determine people's favorite dried fruit, raisins came out as the clear winner for their versatility and great taste. You can add your choice of dried fruit to a number of different dishes, including baked goods, stews, salads, and more. Before you do, though, you should rehydrate them just slightly.

Soaking dried fruits like cranberries, cherries, or raisins in a bath of boiling water for about 10 to 15 minutes will allow them to plump before being added to your favorite salad recipes. This will give the fruits a more tender texture that will help enhance the overall flavor of your meal. Additionally, reconstituting these dried fruits creates more moisture, keeping them from soaking up other liquids in your salad.

Making a thoughtful and cohesive dish using your favorite salad ingredients and a batch of rehydrated dried fruits is easy and effective. While a beet, apple, and cranberry salad recipe calls for both dried and fresh fruits, it's vital to soak the dried cranberries first before topping off your salad with them. Even your favorite deli salads can benefit from the inclusion of plumped-up dried fruit.