Beet, Apple, And Cranberry Salad Recipe

This beet, apple, and cranberry salad truly celebrates the festive red berry through two different preparations, pairing its explosive flavor with sweet ingredients that highlight its versatility. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, unlike most cranberry salads, this recipe uses both fresh and dried cranberries. In this manner, the two preparations lend a balance of sweet and tangy flavors to the dish, complementing the natural sweetness of roasted beets and the refreshing texture of a firm, tart apple.

For those worried about the tart flavor of fresh cranberries overwhelming the salad, fear not! The sweetened vinaigrette serves to balance the berries, and they act more as an acidic element similar to lemon juice or red wine vinegar. All put together, this beet and apple salad with cranberries is a celebration of fall, combining opposing textures and bold flavors to create an iconic dish. Make it a part of your Thanksgiving spread, or pair it with roasted chicken and potatoes for an easy Sunday night dinner.