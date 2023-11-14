What To Do When Your Fresh Cranberries Are Way Too Tart

Fresh cranberries probably don't end up on your weekly grocery list. Part of the reason may be due to their seasonality, but the other reason might have to do with a lack of knowledge on how to use these bright little berries. To be clear, fresh cranberries can be jarringly tart to the point where your mouth might twist and contort into a pucker. But, rather than entirely write off the ingredient, there are ways to get around the super sour nature of freshly harvested cranberries.

There are all sorts of cranberry products like canned jellies, bottled juices, dried fruit, or frozen treats available at the supermarket year-round. However, many of these processed goods tend to have a sweet edge that fresh cranberries don't. In fact, just-picked berries have a fairly acidic profile that can lean towards bitter given their concentration of astringent-presenting tannins. Since these qualities can make raw cranberries less than palatable, it's no surprise that the majority of all cranberries harvested are processed instead of being enjoyed fresh.

Yet, because fresh cranberries boast fruity, floral, and even woodsy layers of complexity, learning how to handle cranberries can be game-changing. That said, the best way to tackle fruits that are way too tart is to balance their sourness with sweetness. In addition to softening their abrasiveness, tossing any unbearably bitter berries with sugar can also heighten nuanced flavors. Who knew?