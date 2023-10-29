Cranberry And Mint Crostini With Brie Recipe
This cranberry and mint crostini with brie is the perfect combination of melted cheese with zesty salsa, tinged with cooling mint and perched on slices of toasted baguette. In just 15 minutes of prep time and a mere 4 minutes in the oven, you can whip up a platter of these delectable bites, perfect for any gathering.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe marries the tang of cranberries with the creaminess of brie, adding a hint of mint and jalapeño for a refreshing taste. A bite of this crostini combines the crunch of toasted bread with the comfort of gooey cheese and the kick of a unique tangy salsa that feels like Christmas and Thanksgiving all wrapped into one. It's a perfect appetizer for a holiday gathering.
Whether you're entertaining guests during the holidays or simply craving a fancy snack, these crostini will have you feeling pampered and well-nourished. This unusual combination of flavors will start to seem like a natural pairing after just one bite.
Gather the ingredients for cranberry and mint crostini with brie
To assemble this easy appetizer, you'll need a handful of components. Start with a fresh baguette, which serves as the sturdy base for your crostini. Olive oil is key for toasting the bread to golden perfection. The cheesy element comes from brie cheese: the creamier, the better. Fresh cranberries add a zesty tang, while jalapeño and red onion contribute a subtle kick. For a refreshing twist, cilantro and mint join the mix and are complemented by a dash of lime juice. To take things up a notch, sugar and apple cider vinegar add a touch of sweetness and tartness.
Step 1: Cut the baguette
Start by slicing your baguette into 1-inch pieces.
Step 2: Oil the bread slices
Brush each baguette slice with olive oil on one side.
Step 3: Toast the baguette
Arrange baguette slices oiled-side up on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes, or until they become lightly golden.
Step 4: Layer the brie on the toast
Slice the brie cheese into thin ¼-inch slices and place them on top of the toasted baguette slices.
Step 5: Melt the brie
Place the brie-topped baguette under the broiler for about 1-2 minutes until the brie starts to melt.
Step 6: Process cranberries
While the crostini are broiling, make the cranberry salsa. In a food processor, pulse cranberries until roughly chopped and set aside.
Step 7: Add the remaining salsa ingredients
Add jalapeño (seeded for less heat, if preferred), red onion, cilantro, mint, lime juice, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper to the food processor.
Step 8: Pulse to process
Pulse until everything is finely chopped and well-mixed. Do not overblend.
Step 9: Add cranberries
Combine cranberries with the other salsa ingredients.
Step 10: Top with salsa
Once the baguettes with melted brie are out of the broiler, spoon your fresh cranberry salsa on top of them.
Step 11: Add the final touch
Top with leftover mint leaves to serve.
Can I use a different type of bread instead of a baguette?
You can opt for a different type of bread in place of a baguette for the cranberry and mint crostini with brie. While a baguette offers a classic choice with its crisp crust and soft interior, as well as its ability to perfectly crisp up in the oven, there are numerous alternatives to consider. Ciabatta, rustic country loaves, or even whole-grain bread can be excellent substitutes. Sourdough bread works very well here because it also has a crusty exterior that holds well to the filling, and the subtle sourdough tang complements the tartness of the cranberries.
Note that the bigger the bread's circumference, the more thinly it should be sliced. Each bread choice will bring its own unique texture and flavor to the crostini, allowing you to tailor the appetizer to your taste or the occasion. Crostini are also very forgiving because the bread is toasted and then topped with a juicy salsa, so this recipe is a great way to use up any day-old bread you may have on hand.
Is there a way to adjust the level of spiciness in the cranberry salsa?
You can easily adjust the level of spiciness in the cranberry salsa to suit your taste and spice tolerance. To make it milder, you can deseed the jalapeño before adding it to the food processor, which will significantly reduce the heat of the pepper. If any spice is too much spice, omit the jalapeño altogether. If you prefer more heat, leave some or all of the seeds, or even add an extra jalapeño. Start with a smaller amount and then gradually increase it until the desired level of spiciness is achieved. If you find jalapeño peppers are just way too mild for you, feel free to make this salsa with habanero or another hotter pepper. With the choice of pepper, you can have full control over the salsa's heat, ensuring it's just the right amount of zesty to complement your brie crostini.
Can I prepare the cranberry salsa in advance?
You can prepare the cranberry salsa for your cranberry and mint crostini with brie in advance. Making the salsa ahead of time not only saves you effort when assembling the crostini, but it can also enhance the flavors. When the salsa is made ahead, the jalapeño and onion soften as they mix with the juices of the cranberries, and the overall dish becomes more cohesive. You can refrigerate the cranberry salsa in an airtight container for up to a few days before your event. We recommend making the salsa no more than 2-3 days in advance. This allows the ingredients to marry, resulting in a more well-balanced and flavorful salsa, without it becoming overly mushy. Just be sure to store it properly in the refrigerator, and when you're ready to serve, spoon it onto the freshly toasted baguette slices with melted brie for an easy appetizer that still has that delightful zing.
- ½ baguette
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 round of brie cheese
- 2 cups cranberries
- ½ jalapeño, chopped roughly
- ½ red onion, chopped roughly
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon mint, plus more whole mint leaves for topping
- Juice from ½ small lime
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper, or more, to taste
- Start by slicing your baguette into 1-inch pieces.
- Brush each baguette slice with olive oil on one side.
- Arrange baguette slices oiled-side up on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes, or until they become lightly golden.
- Slice the brie cheese into thin ¼-inch slices and place them on top of the toasted baguette slices.
- Place the brie-topped baguette under the broiler for about 1-2 minutes until the brie starts to melt.
- While the crostini are broiling, make the cranberry salsa. In a food processor, pulse cranberries until roughly chopped and set aside.
- Add jalapeño (seeded for less heat, if preferred), red onion, cilantro, mint, lime juice, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper to the food processor.
- Pulse until everything is finely chopped and well mixed. Do not overblend.
- Combine cranberries with the other salsa ingredients.
- Once the baguettes with melted brie are out of the broiler, spoon your fresh cranberry salsa on top of them.
- Top with whole mint leaves to serve.