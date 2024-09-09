Don't be a chicken when it comes to salad! Embrace the perfection of poultry, dressing, and a fabulous array of add-ins that make this sandwich or spoon-ready meal one in a million. It's important to choose the right kind of chicken and go-withs for any crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe, including your favorite combination of dressing elements, crunchy vegetables, and sweets to balance out all the flavors. For a chicken salad that will leave you scraping the bottom of the bowl clean, look no further than the ideal dried fruit to add just the right amount of sweetness and tartness to your overall salad medley. Dried cherries are the best ingredient to include in a chicken salad for their versatility in flavor and variance in texture, taking your good chicken salad to the next level of greatness.

Dried cherries work particularly well as either a replacement or addition to other sweet and fruity elements in a chicken salad because of their bold flavor and density. Whereas a cranberry and pecan chicken salad recipe will include such ingredients as chopped nuts and scallions for the right sort of crunch, it's vital to pick the right fruit additions to balance and enhance the savory flavors at play. Adding dried cherries along with dried cranberries or replacing them altogether will significantly boost both sweet and tart flavors while changing up the texture to something more substantial — or "meatier."