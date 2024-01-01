Cranberry And Pecan Chicken Salad Recipe

It's always a good idea to have some chicken salad on hand. Not only does it make a fast and filling lunch between slices of bread, it is also a great snack when piled onto crackers. It's easy to make, too, and can be stored for up to five days, making it a good option for quick meal prep. A classic chicken salad typically includes celery, red onion, and plenty of mayo. Some might include grapes for a touch of sweetness, while others have almonds for extra crunch.

This chicken salad recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn utilizes tart dried cranberries and nutty pecans for a wintery spin on the classic. Dried cranberries aren't as bitter as they are fresh, and instead add a subtle sweetness to the chicken salad that works well with the salty, crunchy pecans. The best part of this recipe is that it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare, thanks to a finely shredded rotisserie chicken. Lunch (or dinner) in less than 10 minutes? Yes please.