Pecan-Stuffed Dates With Balsamic (A Perfect Thanksgiving Snack) Recipe

If you're the cook in the household, cooler weather and falling leaves may bring about thoughts of the upcoming holidays and more specifically the food, the table, and the guests. Of course, you have those traditional recipes favorites that are the same every year, but should you mix it up? While tradition and familiarity are important aspects of holiday celebrations, introducing creative elements to your holiday menu can add a little fun and make your holiday gatherings even more enjoyable and special. Appetizers are a great place to showcase your creativity.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for pecan stuffed dates with balsamic and says, "These little stuffed dates are the perfect snack to put out on Thanksgiving day while the turkey is cooking and everyone is anxiously awaiting the big meal. It's a quick sweet and savory snack that blends in well with just about everything." And, conveniently, you can make these little snacks ahead of time, so that's one less thing to worry about on the big day.