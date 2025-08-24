11 Best Fruit Juices To Use In Homemade Marinades

Whether you're cooking pork, bluefish, lamb, tofu, or zucchini, there's one rule all flavorseekers follow, and that's to put the bulk of your energy into creating a marinade. Salt and pepper just won't cut it, a dry rub can certainly help make some progress, fresh herbs are a must, but a marinade does more than just flavor your food. It penetrates beyond the surface, tenderizing meat, highlighting existing flavor, adding moisture, and aiding the heat from your cooking method in crisping the outside. Bland American basics just won't cut it, and even if you're working with a really expensive cut, or high quality vegetables, you'll still want to create a marinade to help enhance those flavors instead of overpowering them. As a chef and recipe designer, I like to make my marinades from scratch. And there is one secret ingredient I always use (even if it's just a splash), and that's fruit juice, which is the best thing to use in homemade marinades.

Choosing your juice is the tricky part if you don't have a culinary background or gift. This list will help you choose fruit juice and combine it with other ingredients to create a flavorful bath that your meat or produce is going to want to cannonball into. It's important to work with 100% fruit juice, or hand squeezed juice, and to adjust any sweeteners you're used to adding to your marinades, as the juice will provide sugar. Mix it up with acids, umami flavors, herbs, salt, and spices for a well-rounded mouthfeel.