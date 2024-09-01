The beauty of tofu is that it's a versatile, mild-flavored staple, packed with protein that you can easily transform and brighten with other ingredients. And one of those ingredients may surprise you. Open your refrigerator and grab that bottle of orange juice, be it homemade or store-bought, for orange juice is the bright ingredient your tofu marinade needs. Marinating tofu with a citrusy ingredient like orange juice is one of our favorite ways to add more flavor to tofu.

Orange juice makes perfect sense in a tofu marinade, as it lends tanginess and sweetness, two flavors that perfectly balance saltiness and savoriness. Simply mix the orange juice with soy sauce, sake or cooking wine, and a little cornstarch, and you have a balanced marinade for your tofu that will remind you of an orange-flavored teriyaki sauce. And while we love highly pulpy orange juice, for this marinade, it will make more sense to strain out the pulp, or use pulp-free orange juice.

Marinating tofu with orange juice reminds us of our favorite orange chicken dishes, like our easy and delicious baked orange chicken and our orange chicken stir-fry recipe. With those recipes, simply swap out the chicken with medium-firm to firm tofu, and you'll have delectable baked or stir-fried tofu in no time.