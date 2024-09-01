Orange Juice Is The Bright Ingredient Your Tofu Marinade Needs
The beauty of tofu is that it's a versatile, mild-flavored staple, packed with protein that you can easily transform and brighten with other ingredients. And one of those ingredients may surprise you. Open your refrigerator and grab that bottle of orange juice, be it homemade or store-bought, for orange juice is the bright ingredient your tofu marinade needs. Marinating tofu with a citrusy ingredient like orange juice is one of our favorite ways to add more flavor to tofu.
Orange juice makes perfect sense in a tofu marinade, as it lends tanginess and sweetness, two flavors that perfectly balance saltiness and savoriness. Simply mix the orange juice with soy sauce, sake or cooking wine, and a little cornstarch, and you have a balanced marinade for your tofu that will remind you of an orange-flavored teriyaki sauce. And while we love highly pulpy orange juice, for this marinade, it will make more sense to strain out the pulp, or use pulp-free orange juice.
Marinating tofu with orange juice reminds us of our favorite orange chicken dishes, like our easy and delicious baked orange chicken and our orange chicken stir-fry recipe. With those recipes, simply swap out the chicken with medium-firm to firm tofu, and you'll have delectable baked or stir-fried tofu in no time.
Elevating and serving your orange tofu
After you've perfected the simple tofu marinade with orange juice, it's time to take it to the next level. If you're looking to add more warmth and a little spice, add a little fresh ginger. Citrus and ginger complement each other well, and the bit of ginger will not overpower the dish, but instead add nuanced flavor.
Alternatively, you can add spicy condiments, like hot sauce, sriracha, chili crisp, or gochujang. The hot sauce will contribute a nice kick, and add crimson color to the tofu. Note that a little hot sauce can go a long way, so be sure to taste test as you mix up the marinade. Finally, herbs also complement the floral and fruity notes in orange juice, so feel free to stir in some Thai basil or mint to further elevate your orange tofu dish.
Serve your cooked orange tofu with rice, as a main dish. You can also use the tofu as a filling for sandwiches, or top lettuce with it to make lettuce wraps. If you need more tofu recipe ideas this week, be sure to check out one of our recipes that will make you fall in love with tofu over and over again.