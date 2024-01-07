12 Ways To Add More Flavor To Tofu

Those who cook tofu often know the versatility of this inexpensive plant-based powerhouse protein. Yet those unfamiliar with it may be quick to dismiss tofu's inherently bland flavor and sponge-like consistency. What they may not realize is that tofu is a blank slate and that the way to add flavor is by utilizing different techniques to prepare it and knowing how to incorporate it into many of the dishes you may already love to cook.

It helps to understand what tofu is and isn't. Tofu is made from soymilk that is heated, curdled, and pressed into a block. While that may not sound entirely appetizing, remember that this process isn't all that different from how cheese is made.

Many processed tofu products are designed to mimic the taste and texture of various foods, yet it's a mistake to always think of tofu as a meat substitute. Tofu is its own food and requires handling in the right way to take advantage of various flavorings, from curries to tacos to stir fries and traybakes. Instead of considering tofu as merely a meat substitute, consider it a food with limitless potential for flavor and adaptability.