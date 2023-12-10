Plant-Based Chocolate Caramel Tofu Mousse Recipe

Everyone should have the ability to indulge in chocolate, regardless of dietary restrictions (excluding, of course, a chocolate allergy). An especially indulgent chocolate dessert is mousse, which can easily be made vegan with the help of super-soft tofu. Silken tofu is often used in desserts and smoothies because its creamy texture folds easily into mixed and blended foods. We know what you're thinking — and yes, it still tastes like tofu; but being that tofu is practically flavorless, that can be a good thing.

Below, developer Michelle McGlinn walks through the process of making plant-based chocolate tofu mousse. This version has a coconut cream caramel swirled into the mousse and drizzled over top. The result is a quick and easy, totally dairy-free dessert that is just as chocolatey as any cake, pie, or brownie. Oh, and the tofu? Nobody will even know it's there — even you might forget about it after a few luscious spoonfuls.